Iranʼs Foreign Minister spoke about assistance from Russia and China, including military assistance

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi revealed that Russia and China are helping Iran in various ways, including through "military cooperation".

Aragchi said this in an interview with the American TV channel MS NOW on March 14.

Araghchi called Russia and China Tehranʼs strategic partners during its war with the US and Israel. Iran has had close political, economic and military cooperation with them in the past, and it continues to this day.

In early March, The Washington Post reported that Russia was providing Iran with information about the location of US troops in the Middle East for attacks. CNN later reported that Russia was also sharing drone tactics with Iran to attack US and Gulf targets in the Middle East.

On March 13, the US President Donald Trump said that Russia "maybe helps Iran a little bit" because the US is helping Ukraine.

And President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an interview on March 15 that Russia is transferring drones and intelligence about the deployment of American troops in the Middle East to Iran. The transferred “Shahed” drones have already been used by Iran to strike American military facilities. In addition, some parts of these drones are of Russian origin.

War in the Middle East

On the morning of February 28, the United States and Israel launched attacks on Iran. These attacks killed Iranʼs Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and almost the entire military leadership of the country — about 40 key high-ranking officials. A new ayatollah was elected on March 8, and he was Mojtaba Khamenei (the son of the deceased Ali Khamenei).

Iran, in response to the US and Israeli attacks, has begun shelling US bases in Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait and the UAE and firing missiles at Israel. Some Iranian drones and missiles have hit infrastructure and residential areas in Arab countries.

The conflict has brought tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow sea corridor between Iran and Oman that connects the Persian Gulf to the Indian Ocean, to a near standstill. About a fifth of the world’s oil exports pass through it — tens of millions of barrels a day. Oil, gas, and precious metals have skyrocketed in price.

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