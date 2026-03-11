CNN: Russia gives Iran tactical advice on how to use drones in Middle East war

Russia is sharing drone tactics with Iran to attack US and Gulf targets in the Middle East.
A Western intelligence representative told CNN about this.
It has previously been reported that Russian intelligence is helping Iran with general information that helps it target targets. But providing specific tactical advice represents a new level of support.
“What used to be more general support is now causing more concern, including the drone targeting strategies that Russia has been using in Ukraine,” the channel’s source said.
Speaking about the broader threat in the Persian Gulf, the official said they were “very concerned” about Iran’s use of mines in the Strait of Hormuz, as well as naval drones and low-tech attacks using fishing boats from dhows against US carrier strike groups. Iran claimed to have attacked the USS Abraham Lincoln early in the war, a claim the US has denied.
A Western intelligence official also said Chinaʼs support for Iran was "concerning", but declined to elaborate.
Whatʼs happening in the Middle East?
On the morning of February 28, the United States and Israel launched attacks on Iran. The Israelis called the operation "Lionʼs Roar", the United States called it "Epic Fury". The attacks killed Iranʼs Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and nearly 40 other senior Iranian officials. A new ayatollah was elected on March 8, Mojtaba Khamenei (the son of the deceased Ali Khamenei).
Iran responded by launching ballistic missile attacks on Israel and US bases in the Gulf states of Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar and the UAE. Some Iranian drones and missiles targeted infrastructure and residential areas in Arab countries. On the first day of the attacks, Iran launched a total of 541 drones.
On March 5, Iran attacked Azerbaijan for the first time — a drone crashed into the terminal building of the Nakhichevan airport. There were injuries. A ballistic missile launched from Iran was also shot down over Turkish territory.
On the night of March 9, Iran launched ballistic missiles at a German military base in the Jordanian city of Al-Azraq. The Jordanian air base also hosts US Air Force units. At the time of the attack, the German military was in shelters, and there were no injuries.
