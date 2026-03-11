CNN: Russia gives Iran tactical advice on how to use drones in Middle East war

Russia is sharing drone tactics with Iran to attack US and Gulf targets in the Middle East.

A Western intelligence representative told CNN about this.

It has previously been reported that Russian intelligence is helping Iran with general information that helps it target targets. But providing specific tactical advice represents a new level of support.

“What used to be more general support is now causing more concern, including the drone targeting strategies that Russia has been using in Ukraine,” the channel’s source said.

Speaking about the broader threat in the Persian Gulf, the official said they were “very concerned” about Iran’s use of mines in the Strait of Hormuz, as well as naval drones and low-tech attacks using fishing boats from dhows against US carrier strike groups. Iran claimed to have attacked the USS Abraham Lincoln early in the war, a claim the US has denied.

A Western intelligence official also said Chinaʼs support for Iran was "concerning", but declined to elaborate.