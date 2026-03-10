Spiegel: Iran launched ballistic missiles at German military base in Jordan

A German field camp in Al-Azraq, Jordan, was attacked with ballistic missiles from Iran on Monday night.

Spiegel writes about this.

According to the publication, the German part of the Jordanian Air Force base, where US Air Force units are also located, was also hit. It is reported that the building housing the German contingent was damaged during the strike.

Since the German military was in shelters at the time of the attack, there were no casualties. It is not yet clear whether the missiles fell directly on the base or whether fragments of missiles that had been shot down by air defenses fell on the territory of the military facility.

The Bundeswehr has been permanently stationed at Al-Azraq for several years. From there, the German Air Force supports the international anti-terrorist coalition using tanker aircraft. Due to the escalation of the situation in the Middle East, the Bundeswehr previously reduced the personnel at the base — previously there were just over a hundred soldiers there.

Because the camp is protected by a US air defense system, Al-Azraq was previously considered a relatively safe location. The Bundeswehr currently has two A400M aircraft on standby at the base to respond quickly in the event of an evacuation operation.

The extent of the damage is still unknown. A spokesman for the Bundeswehr Operational Command only confirmed in a comment to Spiegel that the attack occurred overnight and that the incident is currently under investigation.