Zelensky: Iran is hitting American bases with drones made and transferred by the Russians

Russia is handing over drones and intelligence on the deployment of American troops in the Middle East to Iran.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated this in an interview with CNN.

According to the president, Russia has already transferred Shahed drones to Iran, which were used to strike American targets. In addition, some parts of these drones are of Russian origin.

"They are using Iranian licenses, under which they built and produced a large number of drones. They transferred them. I have 100% facts that the Iranian regime used them against American bases and against Iranʼs Middle Eastern neighbours," the head of state emphasized.

Zelensky added that according to Ukrainian intelligence, Moscow is providing intelligence to Iran, justifying this by saying that the West is supporting Ukraine with intelligence in the war with Russia.

"My intelligence told me that they (the Russians) are saying, ʼIf Europe and the US can help Ukraine with intelligence in this war, that means Russia can help the Iranian regime.ʼ Thatʼs their view on it. So itʼs a fact, and you see itʼs not a big secret," the president added.