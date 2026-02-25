CNN: Testimony of woman who accused Trump of sexual assault disappears from “Epstein files”

Dozens of the FBI witness interviews in the case of sex offender Jeffrey Epstein are missing from a trove of files released by the Justice Department, including three related to a woman who accused the US President Donald Trump of sexual assault.

This is evidenced by a survey by CNN journalists.

An evidence log given to lawyers for Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell contains the serial numbers of about 325 FBI interview transcripts. But more than 90 of them — more than a quarter of the list — are missing from the US Department of Justice website, CNN has learned.

Among the missing are three interviews with a woman who said Epstein repeatedly abused her from around age 13. She also accused Donald Trump of sexual assault.

Democrat Robert Garcia, a member of the House Oversight Committee, questioned the completeness of the release of the documents and whether the Trump administration complied with the lawʼs requirements for releasing materials in the Epstein case.

The Ministry of Justice denied the removal of the materials and stated that all documents that were subject to disclosure have been published. The missing files, according to the department, are duplicates, confidential or related to an ongoing investigation. At the same time, in recent weeks, some documents have been temporarily removed from the site and returned again.

More than 3 million pages of material include evidence turned over to Maxwellʼs lawyers ahead of her 2021 trial, including hundreds of so-called 302 files, FBI memos of witness interviews.

Experts are concerned about the absence of these documents because they are key to understanding the FBIʼs years-long investigation into Epstein and Maxwell. Typically, 302 statements outline what an interviewee told agents, but do not include other supporting information or the agentsʼ opinions.

The case file shows that the woman called the FBI’s hotline on July 10, 2019, a few days after Epstein’s arrest. During her testimony, she said that Epstein had abused her in South Carolina after she responded to an ad for babysitting services. She said Epstein later introduced her to Trump. The 2025 documents, which list “well-known names”, include her allegation that Trump forced her to perform oral sex and hit her on the head. The alleged assault dates back to 1983–1985.

The Jeffrey Epstein case

American financier Jeffrey Epstein was first arrested in 2008. He was convicted of sex with minors and organizing prostitution. After 13 months in prison, the financier made a deal with prosecutors and was released. In 2019, he was charged with new charges of human trafficking.

At the time, it was reported that FBI had discovered thousands of names of famous people in Epsteinʼs notebook, including former British Prime Minister Tony Blair, “Rolling Stones” frontman Mick Jagger, and billionaire Richard Branson. This sparked a series of accusations and suspicions against famous people that they may have used Epsteinʼs services.

Epstein was arrested a second time on July 7, and on August 10, 2019, he committed suicide in prison. In December 2023, a US court ordered the release of the names of more than 170 people from Epsteinʼs inner circle.

Donald Trump has also been accused of having ties to Epstein. Trump and Epstein were allegedly friends and attended the same parties in the 1990s. However, Donald Trump has filed a lawsuit against journalists who covered this information.

In November, it became known that dozens of references to Ukraine were found among Jeffrey Epsteinʼs documents. Among other things, the names of politician Oleksandr Vilkul and former President Leonid Kuchma appear there.

On December 19, the US Department of Justice released the first selection of the “Epstein files”. Among the tens of thousands of documents that were censored are many photos of famous people. Less than a day after the publication, at least 16 files related to Epstein disappeared from the US Department of Justice website. Among them was a photo with Trump.

The US Department of Justice published a new set of documents on January 30. They found information that Microsoft founder Bill Gates was diagnosed with a sexually transmitted infection after communicating with "Russian girls", and that Epstein helped him purchase medication.

