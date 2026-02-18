Former Odesa Mayor Trukhanov claims he received documents proving he does not have Russian citizenship

Former Odesa mayor Hennadii Trukhanov said that he received official documents from the Russian registry stating that he does not have Russian citizenship.

Trukhanov published a video and a post about this on his social networks.

He claims that in the four months since President Volodymyr Zelensky stripped him of his citizenship, he has not received any answers from Ukrainian authorities. Therefore, his lawyers have turned to states that have diplomatic relations with Russia to make an official request to Russian registers. On December 30, he received a response that he does not have Russian citizenship.

Trukhanov appealed to the Commission under the President of Ukraine on Citizenship with a request to review the decision and inform Zelensky that he does not have Russian citizenship.