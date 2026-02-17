SAPO will request arrest and bail of UAH 425 million for former Energy Minister Halushchenko

The Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutorʼs Office (SAPO) will request the arrest and bail of UAH 425 million for former Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko.

This was reported to Ukrinform by the SAPO spokeswoman Olha Postoliuk.

A petition has already been filed with the court to impose a preventive measure on Halushchenko, but the time of the hearing has not yet been determined.

Halushchenko was detained while crossing the border on February 15. On February 16, he was declared a suspect in the “Midas” corruption case. Law enforcement officers established that through Halushchenkoʼs trusted person, one criminal organization received more than $112 million.

According to the investigation, in February 2021, on the island of Anguilla (a self-governing overseas territory of the United Kingdom), members of the criminal organization, which NABU and SAPO exposed in November 2025, registered a fund that was supposed to attract about $100 million in "investments". Among the "investors" was Halushchenkoʼs family.

The fund was headed by a long-time acquaintance of the members of the criminal organization, a citizen of the Seychelles and Saint Kitts and Nevis, who provided services for laundering proceeds of crime.

To conceal Halushchenko’s own involvement, two companies were created in the Marshall Islands, with his ex-wife and four children as beneficiaries. These companies became “investors” in the fund (by purchasing its shares), and members of the criminal organization began transferring funds to the fund’s accounts opened in three Swiss banks.

Over $7.4 million was transferred to the fund accounts managed by the Halushchenko family. The family received another over 1.3 million Swiss francs and €2.4 million in cash in Switzerland.