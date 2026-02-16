Former Energy Minister Halushchenko was declared a suspect in the Midas case

The former Minister of Energy was declared a suspect in the “Midas” corruption case.

This was reported by NABU and SAPO.

They donʼt name names, but this case involves former minister Herman Halushchenko, who was detained the day before while crossing the border.

Law enforcement officers exposed the former minister for money laundering and participation in a criminal organization. He was informed of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 255, Part 3 of Article 209 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

According to the investigation, in February 2021, on the island of Anguilla (a self-governing overseas territory of the United Kingdom), members of the criminal organization, which NABU and SAPO exposed in November 2025, registered a fund that was supposed to attract about $100 million in "investments". Among the "investors" was Halushchenkoʼs family.

The fund was headed by a long-time acquaintance of the members of the criminal organization, a citizen of the Seychelles and Saint Kitts and Nevis, who provided services for laundering proceeds of crime.

To hide Halushchenkoʼs own involvement, two companies were created in the Marshall Islands, with his ex-wife and four children listed as beneficiaries.

These companies became "investors" of the fund (by purchasing its shares), and members of the criminal organization, in the interests of the suspect, began transferring funds to the fundʼs accounts opened in three Swiss banks.

Law enforcement officers established that through Halushchenkoʼs trusted person, known as "Rocket", the criminal organization received over $112 million — the funds were legalized, in particular, through cryptocurrency and "investment" in the fund.

Over $7.4 million was transferred to the fund accounts managed by the Halushchenko family. The family received another over 1.3 million Swiss francs and €2.4 million in cash in Switzerland.

Part of these funds were spent on paying for the childrenʼs education at prestigious institutions in Switzerland and placed in the accounts of his ex-wife. The rest was placed in a deposit, from which the high-ranking officialʼs family received additional income and spent it on their own needs.