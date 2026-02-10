Swedish Princess Sofia confirms she met Epstein

Former model and Princess Sofia of Sweden has confirmed that she had meetings with convicted American financier Jeffrey Epstein.

This is reported by the Aftonblade publication.

“We met in a restaurant at a social event where I was introduced, and at a film screening with many others. Fortunately, that was it. But now that I have read about all the terrible crimes he subjected young women to, I am very grateful that I had nothing to do with him on those few occasions when I was in my twenties,” the princess comments.

She made this statement after Swedish media, including Dagens Nyheter, published correspondence between Epstein and Swedish financier Barbra Enbo, who is called Sofiaʼs "mentor", in December last year. At the same time, the royal court confirmed that the princess and the financier were acquaintances.

According to these letters, it was Enbom who introduced then-model Sofia Hellqvist to Epstein in the early 2000s. Enbom was the founder of the BBB network for young, ambitious women, which aimed to help them build careers and introduce them to influential people in business, politics and culture. Hellqvist was also a member of the network.

In December 2005, Enbom sent Epstein a letter with a photo of Sophia, introducing her as a young actress who had just arrived in the United States, and suggesting a possible meeting. Epstein replied that he was in the Caribbean and was willing to buy a ticket if she wanted to come.

The correspondence also mentions that Epstein allegedly offered Sofia and her friend Camilla places at acting school, but due to visa problems, this did not happen. The princessʼs friend claims that she and Epstein met in New York, when there was an offer to enter the "film school", but neither of them accepted the invitation.

The Jeffrey Epstein case

American financier Jeffrey Epstein was first arrested in 2008. He was convicted of sex with minors and organizing prostitution. After 13 months in prison, the financier made a deal with prosecutors and was released. In 2019, he was charged with new charges of human trafficking.

At the time, it was reported that the FBI had discovered thousands of names of famous people in Epsteinʼs notebook, including former British Prime Minister Tony Blair, Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger, and billionaire Richard Branson. This sparked a series of accusations and suspicions against famous people that they may have used Epsteinʼs services.

Epstein was arrested a second time on July 7, and on August 10, 2019, he committed suicide in prison. In December 2023, a US court ordered the release of the names of more than 170 people from Epsteinʼs inner circle.

Donald Trump has also been accused of having ties to Epstein. Trump and Epstein were allegedly friends and attended the same parties in the 1990s. However, Donald Trump has filed a lawsuit against journalists who covered this information.

In November, it became known that dozens of references to Ukraine were found among Jeffrey Epsteinʼs documents. Among other things, the names of politician Oleksandr Vilkul and former President Leonid Kuchma appear there.

On December 19, the US Department of Justice released the first selection of the “Epstein files”. Among the tens of thousands of documents that were censored are many photos of famous people. Less than a day after the publication, at least 16 files related to Epstein disappeared from the US Department of Justice website. Among them was a photo with Trump.

The US Department of Justice published a new set of documents on January 30. They found information that Microsoft founder Bill Gates was diagnosed with a sexually transmitted infection after communicating with "Russian girls", and that Epstein helped him purchase medication.

