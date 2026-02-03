Bill and Hillary Clinton agree to testify in the Epstein case

Former US President and Secretary of State Bill and Hillary Clinton have agreed to testify before the US Congress in the case of financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

CNN writes about this.

They have refused to testify for months, prompting the House of Representatives to threaten to hold them in contempt of Congress, which could result in criminal charges. No final terms or dates have been set for their testimony.

“They negotiated in good faith. You didn’t. They told you under oath everything they knew, but you don’t care. But the former president and the former secretary of state will be there. They are looking forward to the opportunity to set a precedent that will affect everyone,” Clinton press secretary Angel Ureña wrote on social media X.

This is the first time since 1983 that a politician who has held the office of US president will testify before a Congressional committee.

The Jeffrey Epstein case

American financier Jeffrey Epstein was first arrested in 2008. He was convicted of sex with minors and organizing prostitution. After 13 months in prison, the financier made a deal with prosecutors and was released. In 2019, he was charged with new charges of human trafficking.

At the time, it was reported that the FBI had discovered thousands of names of famous people in Epsteinʼs notebook, including former British Prime Minister Tony Blair, “Rolling Stones” frontman Mick Jagger, and billionaire Richard Branson. This sparked a series of accusations and suspicions against famous people that they may have used Epsteinʼs services.

Epstein was arrested a second time on July 7, and on August 10, 2019, he committed suicide in prison. In December 2023, a US court ordered the release of the names of more than 170 people from Epsteinʼs inner circle.

Donald Trump has also been accused of having ties to Epstein. Trump and Epstein were allegedly friends and attended the same parties in the 1990s. However, Donald Trump has filed a lawsuit against journalists who covered this information.

In November, it became known that dozens of references to Ukraine were found among Jeffrey Epsteinʼs documents. Among other things, the names of politician Oleksandr Vilkul and former President Leonid Kuchma appear there.

On December 19, the US Department of Justice released the first selection of the “Epstein files”. Among the tens of thousands of documents that were censored are many photos of famous people. Less than a day after the publication, at least 16 files related to Epstein disappeared from the US Department of Justice website. Among them was a photo with Trump.

The US Department of Justice published a new set of documents on January 30. In particular, Donald Trumpʼs name is mentioned more than 38 000 times, but there is no evidence of wrongdoing on his part.

