Trump mentioned in Jeffrey Epsteinʼs files over 38 000 times

In Jeffrey Epsteinʼs files, Donald Trumpʼs name is mentioned more than 38 000 times in more than 5 300 files, but there is no evidence of wrongdoing on his part.

The New York Times writes about this.

These are news, public materials, and correspondence that came to Epsteinʼs email. No direct correspondence between Trump and Epstein was found in the documents. Only some of the files date back to the early 2000s, a period when they maintained friendly relations.

The documents also say that even after the breakup, Epstein kept an eye on Trump and tried to exploit his political rise to his advantage. Some of Epsteinʼs victims have said they visited the Mar-a-Lago estate or met with Trump, but the accounts do not allege any wrongdoing.

Trump denies any wrongdoing related to Epstein. The US Justice Department said the released files do not provide grounds for further investigation into the current president.

One of the files published correspondence between Jeffrey Epstein and Steve Bannon, Trumpʼs former advisor. Attached to the correspondence was a photo of Trump giving a speech, but his face was completely covered by a black rectangle.

Additionally, in December, the US Department of Justice first posted and then quickly removed a photo of Epsteinʼs New York estate from its website. The reason was that the photo showed a photo of Donald Trump surrounded by women in a drawer. The photo was later returned to the public domain, explaining that it was temporarily removed ostensibly to protect the victims.

The New York Times notes that this appears to be an attempt to minimize the presence of the current presidentʼs name and image in the Epstein case, even though the documents contain no evidence of his illegal actions.

The Jeffrey Epstein case

American financier Jeffrey Epstein was first arrested in 2008. He was convicted of sex with minors and organizing prostitution. After 13 months in prison, the financier made a deal with prosecutors and was released. In 2019, he was charged with new charges of human trafficking.

At the time, it was reported that the FBI had discovered thousands of names of famous people in Epsteinʼs notebook, including former British Prime Minister Tony Blair, Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger, and billionaire Richard Branson. This sparked a series of accusations and suspicions against famous people that they may have used Epsteinʼs services.

Epstein was arrested a second time on July 7, and on August 10, 2019, he committed suicide in prison. In December 2023, a US court ordered the release of the names of more than 170 people from Epsteinʼs inner circle.

Donald Trump has also been accused of having ties to Epstein. Trump and Epstein were allegedly friends and attended the same parties in the 1990s. However, Donald Trump has filed a lawsuit against journalists who covered this information.

In November, it became known that dozens of references to Ukraine were found among Jeffrey Epsteinʼs documents. Among other things, the names of politician Oleksandr Vilkul and former President Leonid Kuchma appear there.

On December 19, the US Department of Justice released the first selection of the “Epstein files”. Among the tens of thousands of documents that were censored are many photos of famous people. Less than a day after the publication, at least 16 files related to Epstein disappeared from the US Department of Justice website. Among them was a photo with Trump.

The US Department of Justice published a new set of documents on January 30. They found information that Microsoft founder Bill Gates was diagnosed with a sexually transmitted infection after communicating with "Russian girls", and that Epstein helped him purchase medication.

