Slovak Prime Ministerʼs National Security Advisor resigns after references in “Epstein Files”

Miroslav Lajčák, an advisor to Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, has resigned after his letters were discovered in a new batch of documents related to the case of sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

This is reported by the media Aktuality, Novinky and Dennik.

Miroslav Lajčákʼs name is mentioned 346 times in published documents from the US Department of Justice. In addition, the name "Miro" — as Epstein often abbreviated the Slovak politician — appears in the files more than 700 times.

The documents show numerous meetings between Lajčák and Epstein, regular communication about geopolitics, and friendly conversations about "girls".

Lajčák corresponded with Epštejn while he was Slovakiaʼs foreign minister. In one message, the politician wrote to Epštejn: "Greetings from Kyiv! I just want to confirm that the girls here are as beautiful as ever."

In another message, Lajčák writes from Moscow about "incredible girls".

In addition, the documents mention that Epstein invited Lajcak to his residence in Palm Beach, a place where, according to investigators, sexual abuse of minors took place.

The correspondence also discussed possible contacts between Robert Fico and American far-right politician Steve Bannon.

Lajčakʼs name had already appeared in the previous "Epstein files" released by the US Department of Justice in November, but at the time, Prime Minister Fico stated that he had no plans to fire him.

This time, the Slovak opposition called for his resignation, and the prime minister agreed to accept it, calling his advisor a "wonderful diplomat".

Lajčák initially strongly denied any connection with Epstein, but later responded that he could not confirm the authenticity of the messages because he no longer remembered them. At the same time, he added that “any conversations were informal and without any real content”.

Jeffrey Epsteinʼs case

American financier Jeffrey Epstein was first arrested in 2008. He was convicted of sex with minors and organizing prostitution. After 13 months in prison, the financier made a deal with prosecutors and was released. In 2019, he was charged with new charges of human trafficking.

At the time, it was reported that the FBI had discovered thousands of names of famous people in Epsteinʼs notebook, including former British Prime Minister Tony Blair, Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger, and billionaire Richard Branson. This sparked a series of accusations and suspicions against famous people that they may have used Epsteinʼs services.

Epstein was arrested a second time on July 7, and on August 10, 2019, he committed suicide in prison. In December 2023, a US court ordered the release of the names of more than 170 people from Epsteinʼs inner circle.

Donald Trump has also been accused of having ties to Epstein. Trump and Epstein were allegedly friends and attended the same parties in the 1990s. However, Donald Trump has filed a lawsuit against journalists who covered this information.

In November, it became known that dozens of references to Ukraine were found among Jeffrey Epsteinʼs documents. Among other things, the names of politician Oleksandr Vilkul and former President Leonid Kuchma appear there.

On December 18, American Democrats published five photos from the “Epstein files” — without any explanation. Among other things, they show American linguist and political journalist Noam Chomsky on a plane with Epstein, multibillionaire Bill Gates with an unknown woman, and the passport of an unknown Ukrainian woman.

The next day, the US Department of Justice released the first selection of the “Epstein Files”. Among the tens of thousands of documents that were censored were many photos of famous people.

Less than a day after the publication, at least 16 files related to Epstein disappeared from the US Department of Justice website. Among them were photos with Trump. They were later returned. The US Department of Justice explained that after checking, they concluded that these files did not pose a threat of disclosure of confidential information about the victims.

