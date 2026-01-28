Ex-judge Tandyr, who fatally shot a National Guardsman at a checkpoint, was allowed to leave pre-trial detention center on bail of UAH 119 million

Former judge Oleksiy Tandyr, who in May 2023 shot and killed National Guardsman Vadym Bondarenko at a checkpoint, was allowed to leave pre-trial detention center on bail of UAH 119 million.

This is reported by a Babel correspondent from the courtroom.

Tandyr himself stated in court that he did not have that kind of money. For now, he has been returned to pre-trial detention.

During the hearing, the victimʼs representative Pavlo Teslyuk requested bail of 100 million, and the prosecutor requested detention without bail.

A few days before Tandyr’s detention was changed, the ECHR awarded him €2 100 in compensation for his detention. The court ruled that Ukrainian courts had unlawfully continued his detention without bail and had failed to consider alternative options.

Tandyrʼs Case

On May 26, 2023, the now former head of the Makariv District Court of the Kyiv region Oleksiy Tandyr drove his Lexus ES350 three minutes before curfew and hit 22-year-old National Guardsman Vadym Bondarenko, who was on duty at a checkpoint (Beresteyskyi Avenue — the entrance to Kyiv from the Zhytomyr highway). Vadym was thrown 30 meters from the impact. He hit the windshield with his head and died instantly.

After the accident, Tandyr was detained and sent to a pre-trial detention center. He faces up to 10 years in prison.

The examination established that Oleksiy Tandyr submitted water and saliva for analysis instead of urine — in this way he tried to falsify the examination so that it would not prove that he was drunk at the time of the accident.

Babel learned that in December 2023, Oleksiy Tandyr transferred his property to his wife and divorced her. In fact, he lost the property that the family of the deceased National Guardsman had requested to be seized. On December 20, the court seized Tandyrʼs land plot and money that were in his bank account. The court refused to seize the apartment and parking space that Tandyr transferred to his wife.

In August 2024, Tandyr was dismissed from his position as a judge.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.