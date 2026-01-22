Media: The US plans to gain sovereignty over some territories of Greenland by analogy with Great Britain and Cyprus

The framework agreement on Greenland, which was discussed at the Davos forum by the US President Donald Trump and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, states that the US will receive sovereignty over some territories in Greenland in order to place military bases there.

This is reported by The New York Times, citing two sources familiar with the negotiations.

Sources compared this concept to the UKʼs sovereignty over its military bases in Cyprus. After Cyprus gained independence in 1960, London retained control over two military bases in Akrotiri and Dhekelia, which are British overseas territories.

Axios, citing two sources, writes that the plan includes the deployment of the American Golden Dome missile defense system on the island, increased NATO activities in the Arctic, as well as additional work on raw material extraction.

Two sources told Reuters that Trump changed his rhetoric on the island as his top aides pushed for a less provocative approach, trying to both satisfy the presidentʼs demands and ease panic among U.S. allies.

USA and Greenland

In December 2024, the US President Donald Trump declared that “possession and control of Greenland is an absolute necessity” for US national security. He has since reiterated his desire to acquire the island.

In response, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen called on the US president to "stop the threats". Denmark decided to significantly increase defense spending on the island and also changed the royal coat of arms to more prominently include the symbols of Greenland and the Faroe Islands.

In November, the Danish Foreign Ministry reported that it had launched a “night watch” to monitor Donald Trump’s statements and actions while Copenhagen slept.

Reuters, citing sources, reported on January 8 that the Trump administration is discussing the possibility of paying Greenlanders between $10 000 and $100 000 to join the US. Polls show that nearly 85% of Greenlanders oppose its secession from the Kingdom of Denmark and joining the US.

On January 13, Republican Congressman Randy Fine introduced a bill in the US House of Representatives that would annex Greenland and grant it the status of the 51st US state.

Trump said that the United States needs Greenland to create a "golden dome" and stressed that NATO should facilitate this. NBC News reported that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has already been instructed to prepare a proposal to purchase the island. Experts have estimated that this could cost the United States $700 billion.

After further threats from the US president, Denmark decided to send additional equipment and troops to Greenland "in connection with training activities" with the participation of European partners.

In response, Trump announced that starting in February he would impose tariffs on eight countries that had sent troops to Greenland. In addition to Denmark, these include Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Finland.

On January 21, at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Trump emphasized that no country or group of countries other than the United States is able to guarantee the security of Greenland, calling it "part of North America" and "US territory".

Later, Trump and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte agreed on a framework agreement on Greenland and the Arctic. After that, the US president refused to impose tariffs against the EU.

