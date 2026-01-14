NBC News: The US Secretary of State Rubio has been tasked with preparing a proposal to buy Greenland. It could cost $700 billion

The purchase of Greenland could cost the United States $700 billion if President Donald Trump can reach an agreement with Denmark. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has been tasked with preparing a proposal.

NBC News reports this, citing sources.

The cost of a potential US purchase of the island has been estimated by scientists and former US officials. The potential price tag — $700 billion — exceeds half of the annual US Department of Defense budget.

A senior White House official told reporters that Secretary of State Rubio has been instructed to prepare a proposal to purchase the island in the coming weeks, calling such a plan a "high priority" for Donald Trump.

NBC News also writes that the United States is considering an alternative scenario of concluding a so-called free association agreement with Greenland. Such an agreement would provide for US financial assistance in exchange for allowing the presence of American troops on the island.

Washington already has similar agreements with several Pacific island nations, and this option could be significantly cheaper than buying the island.

On Wednesday, January 14, Marco Rubio and US Vice President J.D. Vance are scheduled to meet with representatives of Denmark and Greenland in Washington, "to better understand the intentions and proposals of the US President".

Greenlandʼs Foreign Minister Vivian Motzfeldt said upon arriving in the US capital that the island does not want to be "owned and run by the United States".

Before that, Trump stated that Greenland was necessary for the United States to create a "golden dome", and emphasized that NATO should facilitate this.

“If we don’t do it, Russia or China will, and that can’t happen. Without the immense power of the United States, NATO would not be anywhere near an effective force or deterrent. NATO will become much more formidable and effective when Greenland is in the hands of the United States. Anything else is unacceptable,” the US president wrote on the Truth Social network on January 14.

After Trumpʼs threats, Denmark decided to send additional equipment and troops to Greenland, writes the Danish publication DR.

Initially, a so-called forward command was sent to the island. Its task was to ensure the readiness of logistics and local conditions for the possible arrival of the main Danish forces later.

According to media reports, this includes soldiers from land forces units who are to strengthen the military presence of the Danish Armed Forces in Greenland.

A significant part of the other forces of the Danish military, in particular the combat units of the land forces, are bound by military obligations in the Baltic countries.

"We are now moving forward with the permanent presence of the Danish Defence Forces in Greenland, as well as forces from other countries. We saw in 2025 other NATO countries participating in exercises and training in Greenland, and we will see this in 2026," said Danish Defence Minister Trels Lund Poulsen.

Greenland and the USA

In December 2024, Donald Trump declared that “possession and control of the world’s largest island, Greenland, is an absolute necessity” for US national security. He had said he was interested in buying the island during his first term as president. He has since repeated his desire to acquire the island.

In response, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen called on the US president to "stop the threats". Denmark decided to significantly increase defense spending on the island and also changed the royal coat of arms to more prominently include the symbols of Greenland and the Faroe Islands.

Polls show that almost 85% of Greenlanders are against its secession from the Kingdom of Denmark and joining the United States.

In November, the Danish Foreign Ministry reported that it had launched a “night watch” to monitor Donald Trump’s statements and actions while Copenhagen slept.

Reuters reported on January 8 that the Trump administration is discussing the possibility of paying Greenlanders between $10 000 and $100 000 to want to join the United States.

On January 13, Republican Congressman Randy Fine introduced a bill in the US House of Representatives that would annex Greenland and grant it the status of the 51st US state.

