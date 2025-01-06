Denmark changes royal coat of arms after Trumpʼs announcement of intention to buy Greenland

Denmarkʼs King Frederick has changed the royal coat of arms to more prominently feature the symbols of Greenland and the Faroe Islands, after US President-elect Donald Trump renewed his desire to buy Greenland.
The Guardian writes about this.
For 500 years, the royal arms of Denmark featured three crowns, a symbol of the Kalmar Union between Denmark, Norway, and Sweden between 1397 and 1523. But in the updated version of the coat of arms, the crowns have been replaced with larger images of a polar bear and a ram, symbolizing Greenland and the Faroe Islands, respectively.
The Danish Royal House stated that the updated coat of arms “strengthens the authority of the commonwealth”. The three crowns were removed because they were “no longer relevant”.
The royal coat of arms of Denmark has been updated after Donald Trump again declared his intention to buy Greenland.
The fact is that Greenland is the largest island in the world and an autonomous territory of Denmark with large reserves of minerals and oil, as well as strategic objects, including American ones. During his first presidential term (2017-2021), Trump already advocated buying Greenland. But Denmark publicly refused him before he began negotiations.
But in late 2024, Trump said that control of the vast island was “absolutely essential” for the United States — for national security and freedom around the world.
- After Trumpʼs statements, Denmark is strengthening Greenlandʼs defense — at least $1.5 billion will be allocated for this.
