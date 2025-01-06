Denmark changes royal coat of arms after Trumpʼs announcement of intention to buy Greenland

Denmarkʼs King Frederick has changed the royal coat of arms to more prominently feature the symbols of Greenland and the Faroe Islands, after US President-elect Donald Trump renewed his desire to buy Greenland.

The Guardian writes about this.

For 500 years, the royal arms of Denmark featured three crowns, a symbol of the Kalmar Union between Denmark, Norway, and Sweden between 1397 and 1523. But in the updated version of the coat of arms, the crowns have been replaced with larger images of a polar bear and a ram, symbolizing Greenland and the Faroe Islands, respectively.

On the left is the old version of the Royal Coat of Arms of Denmark. On the right is the updated one, with symbolic images of a polar bear and a ram.

The Danish Royal House stated that the updated coat of arms “strengthens the authority of the commonwealth”. The three crowns were removed because they were “no longer relevant”.