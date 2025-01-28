Danish Prime Minister to Speak to European Leaders About Trumpʼs Greenland Ambitions

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen will meet with key leaders in Europe on January 28. She wants to discuss with them US President Donald Trumpʼs intentions to buy Greenland.

Frederiksen will hold talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin, French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris, and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in Brussels.

The prime ministerʼs actions indicate that Copenhagenʼs concern about Trumpʼs threats is only growing, writes Politico. Frederiksen also met with other leaders of the Nordic countries on January 26.

On Tuesday, Mette Frederiksen called Denmark "a small country with strong alliances" and "part of a strong European community" that can handle serious challenges.

"Europe is in a serious situation. There is an ongoing war on the continent and changes in geopolitical reality. That is why it is important for me to constantly be in close dialogue with my European colleagues and allies to protect Denmarkʼs interests and strengthen our common position," the Danish Prime Minister said.

A day earlier, Copenhagen announced the allocation of almost €2 billion under the new agreement. Among other things, the funds will go towards three new Arctic ships, additional long-range drones and an increase in satellite capabilities.

Purchase of Greenland by the United States

In December 2024, Donald Trump declared that "possession and control of Greenland is an absolute necessity" for US national security. He had said he was interested in purchasing the island during his first term as president. Trump refused to rule out the possibility of military action to acquire the land.

Following Trumpʼs statement, Denmark decided to significantly increase defense spending on the island and also changed the royal coat of arms to make it more prominently represent Greenland and the Faroe Islands.

Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lukke Rasmussen has dismissed the possibility of Greenland becoming a subject of the United States. Frederiksen said the region belongs to the Greenlanders and is not for sale.

Later, Greenlandʼs Prime Minister Mute Egede stated that the island does not want to be either American or Danish, but instead seeks independence.

In January 2025, Trump and Frederiksen had a phone conversation about the future of Greenland, which the American president wants to purchase. It went extremely badly, the Financial Times reported.

