Trump called Greenland “US territory” in Davos. Key statements of the American president

The US President Donald Trump said in Davos on Wednesday, January 21, that Europe should be thinking about Russiaʼs war against Ukraine, not Greenland, again insisting that the island be brought under full control of the United States.

Trump stated this in a speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

The American president said that the United States demands “full ownership” of Greenland and is already seeking immediate negotiations to purchase it. According to him, without ownership, the island cannot be defended “either legally or psychologically”.

He emphasized that no country or group of countries other than the United States can guarantee the security of Greenland, calling it “part of North America” and “a territory of the United States”.

He also threatened European countries with consequences if they refused: according to him, they have a choice — to agree or say no, and then Washington "will remember it". At the same time, Trump said that he would not use force, although, according to him, the United States would be "invincible" in such a scenario.

He also criticized Denmark for "giving back" Greenland to the United States after World War II, calling it a mistake and accusing Copenhagen of ungratefulness. Trump specifically mentioned World War II, saying that Denmark was allegedly unable to defend itself or Greenland, which is why the United States "was forced to intervene".

Speaking about NATO, Trump said that he was the one who forced allies to increase defense spending to 5% of GDP and that the United States no longer pays “almost 100%” for the Alliance. He added that Europe is “destroying itself”, but the United States wants to see it strong, not weakened.

Separately, Trump said that US control of Greenland would not pose a threat to NATO, but rather “would significantly enhance the security of the entire Alliance”. He also repeatedly confused Greenland with Iceland during his speech, speaking about the US role in the defense of the region.

USA and Greenland

In December 2024, the US President Donald Trump declared that “possession and control of Greenland is an absolute necessity” for US national security. He has since reiterated his desire to acquire the island.

In response, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen called on the US president to "stop the threats". Denmark decided to significantly increase defense spending on the island and also changed the royal coat of arms to more prominently include the symbols of Greenland and the Faroe Islands.

In November, the Danish Foreign Ministry reported that it had launched a “night watch” to monitor Donald Trump’s statements and actions while Copenhagen slept.

Reuters, citing sources, reported on January 8 that the Trump administration is discussing the possibility of paying Greenlanders between $10 000 and $100 000 to join the US. Polls show that nearly 85% of Greenlanders oppose its secession from the Kingdom of Denmark and joining the US.

On January 13, Republican Congressman Randy Fine introduced a bill in the US House of Representatives that would annex Greenland and grant it the status of the 51st US state.

Trump said that the United States needs Greenland to create a "golden dome" and stressed that NATO should facilitate this. NBC News reported that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has already been instructed to prepare a proposal to purchase the island. Experts have estimated that this could cost the United States $700 billion.

After further threats from the US president, Denmark decided to send additional equipment and troops to Greenland "in connection with training activities" with the participation of European partners.

In response, Trump announced that starting in February he would impose tariffs on eight countries that had sent troops to Greenland. In addition to Denmark, these include Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Finland.

