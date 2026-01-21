Former Odesa Mayor Trukhanov released from house arrest

The Pechersky District Court of Kyiv has lifted the house arrest order for former Odesa mayor Hennadii Trukhanov.

His lawyer Oleksandr Lysak informed Suspilne about this.

Trukhanovʼs preventive measure was changed to a personal commitment, and his electronic bracelet was also removed.

The former mayor of Odesa and other city council officials are suspected of negligence that led to the deaths of people. The case concerns the events of September 30, when nine people died in a downpour in Odesa, including a 9-year-old child.

On October 31, a court placed the former mayor of Odesa under house arrest until December 28 and ordered him to wear an electronic bracelet. Preventive measures were imposed on eight other Odesa officials.

Other suspicions against Trukhanov

The former mayor of Odesa is also suspected of illegal land acquisition. According to the investigation, in 2016-2019, Trukhanov and his accomplices developed a scheme to illegally transfer land from the Odesa community for development. As a result, the community suffered losses of UAH 689 million.

On November 18, bail was posted for him — UAH 42 million. According to the lawyer, 25 people gave money for the bail.

