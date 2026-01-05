Zelensky appointed former Canadian Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland as economic development advisor

President Volodymyr Zelensky has appointed former Canadian Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland as his economic development advisor.

He reported this in his Facebook post.

According to Zelensky, Freeland has significant experience in the field of economic transformations and attracting investment. He emphasized that Ukraine now needs to strengthen internal resilience — both for post-war reconstruction and to strengthen defense in the event of a prolonged war.

Zelenskyʼs personnel changes

President Volodymyr Zelensky began the year by reshuffling Ukraineʼs leadership. He first announced that, effective January 2, the Office of the President would be headed by Kyrylo Budanov, who was previously head of the Main Intelligence Directorate (now GUR is headed by former head of the Foreign Intelligence Service Oleh Ivashchenko). He replaced Andriy Yermak, who was dismissed on November 28.

Now, the First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Serhiy Kyslytsia will become Budanovʼs first deputy in the Presidential Administration. Zelensky has offered Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal the position of First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy. In return, the current Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov will receive the position of Defense Minister.

On the eve of the meeting, President Volodymyr Zelensky reported the change of the head of the State Border Service of Ukraine. According to Zelensky, under the leadership of Serhiy Deyneko, the State Border Service of Ukraine "has come a long way in development and strengthening", but there is a need to change approaches to the work of the Service.

On January 4, Zelensky signed a decree appointing Valeriy Vavryniuk as the acting head of the State Border Service of Ukraine.

On January 5, Serhiy Kyslytsia was appointed First Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine.

