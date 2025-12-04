Prosecutor General Kravchenko confirmed that there was an agreement with the MP from the “OPZZh” Khrystenko — he was suspected of treason

Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko confirmed that there was an agreement with Fedir Khrystenko, a member of parliament from the banned “OPZZh” party. He was suspected of treason and abuse of influence.

The Prosecutor General wrote about this in a telegram.

At the same time, he emphasized that the agreement cannot be made public due to national security concerns and the safety of the suspect.

Kravchenko assured that the agreement contains no mention of the leadership of anti-corruption agencies and no connection with the operation “Midas”. According to him, the facts reflected in the agreement relate to events that "happened long before the current events".

Earlier, the Anti-Corruption Center suggested that a plea agreement could have been reached with Khrystenko because the case was quickly sent to court. Khrystenkoʼs lawyer and the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office responded to Babel that they could not comment on the case.

In early October, three independent sources told Babel that SBU was investigating the possible involvement of the head of SAPO in one of the cases in which Peopleʼs Deputy Fedir Khrystenko is testifying.

Two sources reported that this was the case of former NABU employees Taras Likunov, Bohdan Brovko, and Oleksandr Rykovtsev, who conducted cases related to “Ukrzaliznytsia” at the Bureau and, after being dismissed from the NABU, got a job there. One of the interlocutors did not rule out that Klymenko could be declared suspicious in the near future, which could be a basis for his removal.

Later, SBU denied information that they were preparing suspicions against Klymenko.

What preceded

On July 21, SBU declared Khrystenko to be suspected of treason and abuse of influence.

The investigation believes that Khrystenko was recruited by the FSB during the presidency of Viktor Yanukovych. He is currently in close contact with Yuri Ivanyushchenko (known as Yura Yenakievsky), who is an FSB resident and the Russian intelligence service’s “watcher” for the “DPR”.

Khrystenko was also a liaison for collaborator Armen Sarkisyan (known as Armen Horlivsky), who died in an explosion in an elite Moscow residential complex in early 2025.

SBU stated that Khrystenko has close relations with some NABU leaders. Among them is one of the heads of the NABU interregional detective departments, Ruslan Maghamedrasulov, who was detained by the SBU on July 21 on suspicion of doing business with the Russian Federation and having contacts with Russians. Khrystenko allegedly knew this detective since their time together at Donetsk University.

SBU also claims that it was Khrystenko who organized the "special operation" during which NABU detectives helped Ihor Kolomoiskyiʼs business partner Hennadii Boholyubov escape.

After the full-scale invasion began, Khrystenko fled Ukraine abroad. On September 6, SBU reported that Khrystenko had been detained. ZN.UA, citing sources, claimed that Khrystenko was not extradited from the UAE to Ukraine, but was “simply handed over” under a political agreement.

