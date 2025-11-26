74 prosecutors with fake disabilities dismissed in Ukraine

Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko reported the results of a large-scale audit of all prosecutors with disability status.

He wrote about this in a telegram.

According to the results of the inspection:

74 prosecutors were dismissed from the prosecutorʼs office;

66 were dismissed from administrative positions;

290 disciplinary proceedings are pending.

Kravchenko emphasized that each case is considered individually, because the system also includes people with real medical indications.

Several cases have already been sent to court, including those involving the deputy head of the Uman prosecutorʼs office and the former head of the Khmelnytskyi region prosecutorʼs office.

Another indictment concerns a former investigator from Cherkasy, who after being dismissed in 2019 entered the National Academy of the Prosecutorʼs Office and at the same time "registered" a group II disability without an examination and without personal presence. For five years, he illegally received a pension, for which he, along with MSEC officials, will now be held accountable in court.

What preceded

In early October 2024, the court took into custody the head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional MSEC Tetyana Krupa. She was suspected of illegally enriching herself to the tune of millions of hryvnias in a case involving the illegal registration of disability for men.

Law enforcement officers searched Tetyana Krupaʼs office and residence and found millions of dollars in cash, as well as undeclared assets and millions in offshore accounts. Law enforcement officers claim to have exposed Krupa and her son, the head of the regional Pension Fund, in an illicit enrichment scheme.

Subsequently, the publication "Censor.NET" stated that Krupa was involved in granting disability groups to 51 officials of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Prosecutorʼs Office. Because of this, the head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Prosecutorʼs Office Oleksiy Oliynyk was dismissed at his own request, and on October 22, Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin resigned.

After Krupa was taken into custody in the Khmelnytskyi region, 16 prosecutors with disabilities were dismissed, and another 47 are still in office.

Initially, the suspect was set bail at UAH 500 millio, but after several court hearings, the amount was reduced to UAH 56 million.

On September 4, 2025, the investigating judge replaced Krupaʼs preventive measure: instead of detention, bail in the amount of UAH 20 million. She was released from custody at the same time. And on September 11, Krupa was released on bail.

On October 27, the prosecutorʼs office completed the investigation into Krupaʼs case.

