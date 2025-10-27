The Prosecutorʼs Office has completed the investigation into the case of former head of the Khmelnytskyi MSEC Krupa

The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutorʼs Office (SAPO) has completed the investigation into the case of the former head of the Khmelnytskyi Medical and Social Expertise Tetyana Krupa, who is suspected of illicit enrichment.

During the pre-trial investigation, SAPO established that during 2020-2024, with the assistance of her husband and son, the head of the MSEC illegally enriched herself by UAH 160 million.

According to the investigation, Krupa legalized part of the illegally obtained funds through a fictitious sale of real estate, after which her husband helped her take the funds abroad to bank accounts.

The suspectsʼ actions were classified under articles on declaring false information, illicit enrichment, and laundering of property obtained by criminal means.

What is known about the Krupa case?

On October 4, 2024, law enforcement officers searched Tetyana Krupaʼs office and residence and found millions of dollars in cash, as well as undeclared assets and millions in foreign accounts. Law enforcement officers claim to have exposed Krupa and her son, the head of the regional Pension Fund, in an illicit enrichment scheme.

Subsequently, the publication "Censor.NET" stated that Krupa was involved in granting disability groups to 51 officials of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Prosecutorʼs Office. Because of this, the head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Prosecutorʼs Office Oleksiy Oliynyk was dismissed at his own request, and on October 22, Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin resigned.

After Krupa was taken into custody in the Khmelnytskyi region, 16 prosecutors with disabilities were dismissed, and another 47 are still in office.

Initially, the suspect was set bail at UAH 500 million, but after several court hearings, the amount was reduced to UAH 56 million.

On September 4, the investigating judge replaced Krupaʼs preventive measure: instead of detention, she was given bail in the amount of UAH 20 million. She was released from custody at the same time. And on September 11, Krupa was granted bail.

Author: Anastasia Zaikova

