UAH 20 million bail set for former head of the Khmelnytskyi MSEC Krupa

On Thursday, September 11, a bail of UAH 20 million was posted for the former head of the Khmelnytskyi MSEC Tetyana Krupa.

This was reported by the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutorʼs Office (SAPO).

On the eve, the press secretary of the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) Olesya Chemerys told Babel that the 5-day period during which bail for Tetyana Krupa should have been posted expired on September 9.

At the same time, the press secretary of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutorʼs Office Olha Postoliuk reported in a comment to Ukrinform that the agency would later decide on its position on reviewing the preventive measure of the former head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional MSEC.

What is known about Krupaʼs case?

On October 4, 2024, law enforcement officers searched Tetyana Krupaʼs office and residence and found millions of dollars in cash, as well as undeclared assets and millions in foreign accounts. Law enforcement officers claim to have exposed Krupa and her son, the head of the regional Pension Fund, in an illicit enrichment scheme.

Subsequently, the publication Censor.NET stated that Krupa was involved in granting disability groups to 51 officials of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Prosecutorʼs Office. Because of this, the head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Prosecutorʼs Office Oleksiy Oliynyk was dismissed at his own request, and on October 22, Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin resigned.

After Krupa was taken into custody in the Khmelnytskyi region, 16 prosecutors with disabilities were dismissed, and another 47 are still in office.

Initially, the suspect was set bail at UAH 500 million, but after several court hearings, the amount was reduced to UAH 56 million.

On September 4, the investigating judge replaced Krupaʼs preventive measure: instead of detention, bail in the amount of UAH 20 million. The reason was that the former head of the Khmelnytskyi MSEC had been in custody for 11 months out of a possible 12.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.