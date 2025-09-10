UAH 20 million bail was not paid for the former head of the Khmelnytskyi MSEC Krupa

Yesterday, September 9, the 5-day deadline expired, during which the bail of 20 million hryvnias for the former head of the Khmelnytskyi MSEC Tetyana Krupa was supposed to be posted. However, it was never posted.

This was reported by the press secretary of the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) Olesya Chemerys, Ukrinform reports.

Bail for Tetyana Krupa can be posted after the five-day period expires, until the court chooses another preventive measure.

HACC is currently preparing a decision on further actions.

What is known about the Krupa case?

On October 4, 2024, law enforcement officers searched Tetyana Krupaʼs office and residence and found millions of dollars in cash, as well as undeclared assets and millions in foreign accounts. Law enforcement officers claim to have exposed Krupa and her son, the head of the regional Pension Fund, in an illicit enrichment scheme.

Subsequently, the publication "Censor.NET" stated that Krupa was involved in granting disability groups to 51 officials of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Prosecutorʼs Office. Because of this, the head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Prosecutorʼs Office Oleksiy Oliynyk was dismissed at his own request, and on October 22, Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin resigned.

After Krupa was taken into custody in the Khmelnytskyi region, 16 prosecutors with disabilities were dismissed, and another 47 are still in office.

Initially, the suspect was set bail at UAH 500 million, but after several court hearings, the amount was reduced to UAH 56 million.

Earlier, the investigating judge replaced Krupaʼs preventive measure: instead of detention, bail in the amount of UAH 20 million. The reason was that the former head of the Khmelnytskyi MSEC had been in custody for 11 months out of a possible 12.

