The High Court of Criminal Appeals changed Krupaʼs preventive measure: UAH 20 million bail instead of detention

A judge of the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) has changed the preventive measure for the former head of the Khmelnytskyi MSEC Tetyana Krupa, who is suspected of granting disability group 51 to an official of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Prosecutorʼs Office. Instead of detention, she was set a bail of UAH 20 million

This is reported by HACC.

Tetyana Krupaʼs preventive measure was changed because, according to the law, in criminal proceedings for serious or especially serious crimes, the detention of a suspect during a pre-trial investigation cannot exceed 12 months. The former head of MSEC has been in custody for 11 months.

Thus, the investigating judge replaced Krupaʼs preventive measure — instead of detention — with bail in the amount of UAH 20 million.

In addition, the High Court of Ukraine obliged the suspect to appear before the investigator, prosecutor, or court upon each request, and to fulfill the duties assigned to her for another two months:

wear an electronic bracelet;

do not leave the borders of Khmelnytskyi;

to surrender a foreign passport.

Krupaʼs case

On October 4, 2024, law enforcement officers searched Tetyana Krupaʼs office and residence and found millions of dollars in cash, as well as undeclared assets and millions in foreign accounts. Law enforcement officers claim to have exposed Krupa and her son, the head of the regional Pension Fund, in an illicit enrichment scheme.

Subsequently, the publication Censor.NET stated that Krupa was involved in granting disability groups to 51 officials of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Prosecutorʼs Office. Because of this, the head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Prosecutorʼs Office Oleksiy Oliynyk was dismissed at his own request, and on October 22, Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin resigned.

After Krupa was taken into custody in the Khmelnytskyi region, 16 prosecutors with disabilities were dismissed, and another 47 are still in office.

Initially, the suspect was set bail at UAH 500 million, but after several court hearings, the amount was reduced to UAH 56 million.

