The court extended the preventive measure for the former head of the Khmelnytskyi MSEC Krupa, but halved the bail

On July 10, the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) extended the detention of Tetyana Krupa, the former head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Medical and Social Expertise Center, until September 7 of this year. Her bail was also reduced once again — this time by half.

This is reported by HACC.

Krupaʼs bail is being consistently reduced. In October, she was set at UAH 500 million, but after a court hearing on July 10, the amount was reduced to UAH 56 million.

If Krupa posts bail, she will be able to leave the pre-trial detention center, but will be required to appear at every request to the detective, prosecutor, investigating judge, and court, hand over her passport to the authorized body for traveling abroad, report a change of residence, and not leave the city of Khmelnytskyi.

In October 2024, law enforcement officers searched Tetyana Krupaʼs office and residence and found millions of dollars in cash, as well as undeclared assets and millions in offshore accounts. Law enforcement officers claim to have exposed Krupa and her son, the head of the regional Pension Fund, in an illicit enrichment scheme.

Subsequently, the publication Censor.NET stated that Krupa was involved in granting disability group 51 to an official of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Prosecutorʼs Office. Because of this, the head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Prosecutorʼs Office Oleksiy Oliynyk was dismissed at his own request, and on October 22, Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin resigned.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.