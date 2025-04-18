16 prosecutors with disabilities dismissed in Khmelnytskyi region, 47 still in office

The Khmelnytskyi regional Prosecutorʼs Office dismissed 16 prosecutors with disabilities after a scandal involving the mass issuance of certificates with fictitious diagnoses.

Representatives of the prosecutorʼs office reported this in response to a request from "Investigation.Info".

According to law enforcement officials, there are currently 47 prosecutors with disabilities working in the Khmelnytskyi region. From October 1, 2024 to April 2025, 16 prosecutors with disabilities were dismissed from their positions.

What preceded

In early October 2024, the court took into custody the head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional MSEC Tetyana Krupa. She is suspected of illegally enriching herself by millions of hryvnias in a case involving the illegal registration of disability for men.

Law enforcement officers searched Krupaʼs office and residence, finding millions of dollars in cash, as well as undeclared assets and millions in offshore accounts. Law enforcement officers claim to have exposed Krupa and her son, the head of the regional Pension Fund, in an illicit enrichment scheme.

Subsequently, the publication Censor.NET stated that Krupa was involved in granting disability group 51 to an official of the Khmelnytskyi regional Prosecutorʼs Office.

Shortly after this, the head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Prosecutorʼs Office Oleksiy Oliynyk was dismissed at his own request, and at the end of October, Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin was also dismissed.

Because of this scandal, in late December, President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a law on the liquidation of the Medical and Social Expert Commissions.

