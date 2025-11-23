NATO-style security guarantees and refusal to retreat in the east. Bloomberg named the main points of the EUʼs alternative peace plan

The main requirement of the alternative peace plan from the EU is security guarantees from Washington based on the model of NATOʼs Article 5, that is, collective defense in the event of a new attack by the Russian Federation.

Bloomberg writes about this, citing sources.

Among other points:

negotiations with Russia about territories are possible only after a ceasefire along the current contact line;

Ukraine will not give up unoccupied territories in the east of the country to Russia;

frozen Russian assets will go towards restoration and compensation to Ukraine;

if Russia refuses to compensate for the losses, its assets will remain frozen;

Sanctions against Russia will be lifted in stages and only on condition that it adheres to the agreement.

In addition, Europe is against limiting the Ukrainian army to 600 000 people. Ukraine insists on 800 000 in peacetime.

WP previously wrote that under Europeʼs plan, Ukraine would regain control over ZNPP and the Kakhovka Dam, as well as have "unimpeded passage" along the Dnipro River and control over the Kinburn Spit.

What is known about the American peace plan?

NBC News was one of the first to report on the American peace plan. According to the publication, the document was developed over several weeks with Russian negotiator Kirill Dmitriev. Ukraine was not involved in the process.

The Telegraph, citing sources , described the details of the new peace proposal:

Russia will de facto control the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, but legally the territory will remain with Ukraine. At the same time, Moscow will have to pay a “rent payment” for the use of the territories;

Kyiv should halve its army and abandon long-range missiles;

the presence of foreign troops and the use of foreign aircraft in Ukraine is prohibited;

the Russian language and the Russian Orthodox Church will receive official status in the occupied territories;

Ukraine will be able to negotiate security guarantees from the US and Europe to support the ceasefire.

Bloomberg wrote that the plan also calls for lifting sanctions on Russia and halting investigations into Russian war crimes.

On November 21, Axios published the full text of the draft peace agreement, which contains 28 points. Here is the full list. Among a number of restrictions for Ukraine, the new US peace plan includes security guarantees modeled on NATOʼs Article 5, which obliges the US and European allies to consider an attack on Ukraine as an attack on the entire Alliance.

Trump has set a deadline of November 27 for a peace plan for Ukraine. Meanwhile, Reuters, citing sources, says the US is threatening to cut intelligence and weapons to force Ukraine to sign a peace deal. CNN sources say the Trump administration wants Russia and Ukraine to reach an agreement by the end of the year.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.