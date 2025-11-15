Zelensky instructed to update the management of the main energy state-owned enterprises

President Volodymyr Zelensky instructed to update the management of key state-owned enterprises in the energy sector.

He reported this on Telegram.

According to Zelensky, a complete reboot of enterprises will begin with a financial audit of activities and a renewal of the management team. In particular:

“Energoatom” is to form a new supervisory board within a week;

“Ukrhydroenergo” must hold a competition for a new head of the company and complete the formation of the supervisory board;

The gas transmission system operator of Ukraine must complete the formation of the supervisory board and hold a competition for a new general director;

“Naftogaz of Ukraine” should announce and hold a competition for a job on the companyʼs supervisory board, as the contracts of the current members expire in January 2026.

The “Energoatom” case

On the morning of November 10, NABU reported a large-scale operation "Midas" to expose corruption in the energy sector.

According to the bureau, “Energoatom” counterparties were forced to pay kickbacks in order to avoid blocking payments for services provided and products delivered or being stripped of supplier status. This practice was called barrier".

Five people were detained in this case, and seven were declared suspects. These are:

a businessman — the head of a criminal organization, who appeared in NABU recordings as "Carlson";

former advisor to the Minister of Energy — "Rocket";

Executive Director for Physical Protection and Security of JSC NNEGC “Energoatom” — "Tenor";

four "employees" of the back office for money laundering.

NABU does not name any of the defendants, but the MP from “Voice” Yaroslav Zheleznyak claims that "Carlson" is Tymur Mindich, who is called a friend of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and one of the co-owners of the company "Studio Kvartal-95".

According to Zheleznyak, "Rocket" is the former advisor to the Minister of Energy Ihor Myronyuk, and "Tenor" is the executive director for physical protection and security of “Energoatom” Dmytro Basov.

The NABU recordings also show the Minister of Energy, a position held at the time by Herman Halushchenko, the current Minister of Justice of Ukraine. He was searched as part of the case.

NABU also claims that the participants in the scheme transferred money to the former Deputy Prime Minister. Presumably, this is Oleksiy Chernyshov. He has already been charged with illegal enrichment.

According to NABU, in the case of corruption in the energy sector, the defendants legalized approximately $100 million through an office belonging to the family of former MP and current Senator of the Russian Federation Andriy Derkach.

