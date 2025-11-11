Umerov responded to the statement of the SAPO prosecutor that he was “influenced” by Tymur Mindich

The Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) Rustem Umerov commented on the statement of the prosecutor of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutorʼs Office (SAPO) that Tymur Mindich influenced him, calling it "baseless".

He wrote about this in Telegram.

He noted that as Minister of Defense, he regularly met with manufacturers and suppliers of equipment and weapons, including Mindich. At the meetings, they discussed the issue of body armor under contract.

According to Umerov, the contract was ultimately terminated "due to the product not meeting the requirements", after which "no product was delivered".

The “Energoatom” case

On the morning of November 10, NABU reported a large-scale operation "Midas" to expose corruption in the energy sector.

According to the bureau, “Energoatom” counterparties were forced to pay kickbacks in order to avoid blocking payments for services provided and products delivered or being stripped of supplier status. This practice was called "the barrier".

Five people were detained in this case, and seven were declared suspects. These are:

a businessman — the head of a criminal organization, who appeared in NABU recordings as "Carlson";

former advisor to the Minister of Energy — "Rocket";

Executive Director for Physical Protection and Security of JSC NNEGC “Energoatom” — "Tenor";

four "employees" of the back office for money laundering.

NABU does not name any of the defendants, but the MP from “Voice” Yaroslav Zheleznyak claims that "Carlson" is Tymur Mindich, who is called a friend of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and one of the co-owners of the company "Studio Kvartal-95".

According to Zheleznyak, "Rocket" is the former advisor to the Minister of Energy Ihor Myronyuk, and "Tenor" is the executive director for physical protection and security of “Energoatom” Dmytro Basov.

The NABU tapes also show the Minister of Energy, a position held at the time by Herman Halushchenko, the current Minister of Justice of Ukraine. He was searched as part of the case.

NABU also claims that the participants in the scheme transferred money to the former Deputy Prime Minister. Presumably, this is Oleksiy Chernyshov. He has already been charged with illegal enrichment.

According to NABU, in the case of corruption in the energy sector, the defendants legalized approximately $100 million through an office owned by the family of the former MP and current Senator of the Russian Federation Andriy Derkach.

The SAPO prosecutor stated that since the beginning of 2025, Mindich had influenced the then Ministers of Energy and Defense Herman Halushchenko and Rustem Umerov.

He also noted that the organizer of the money laundering scheme around “Energoatom” had built ties with the former Minister of Energy and Minister of Justice Herman Halushchenko, through his connections with President Volodymyr Zelensky.

