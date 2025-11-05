Reuters: Tuapse Port suspends fuel exports after Ukrainian drone attack

The Russian Black Sea port of Tuapse has suspended fuel exports and a local refinery has stopped processing crude oil following a Ukrainian drone attack on November 2.

Reuters reports this, citing two sources and LSEG ship tracking data.

The Tuapse Refinery, owned by Rosneft and exporting most of its products, stopped processing on November 3 due to damage to port infrastructure.

According to LSEG, three tankers were moored at the port at the time of the attack, loading crude oil, diesel fuel and fuel oil. As of November 5, all vessels had been diverted from their berths and anchored near the port.

1 2

Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

The plant has a capacity of 240 000 barrels of oil per day. It produces crude oil, fuel oil, vacuum gas oil and high-sulfur diesel fuel, and supplies products mainly to China, Malaysia, Singapore and Turkey.

Babelʼs sources in SBU reported that after the attack, five drone hits were recorded. The tanker caught fire and at least four oil tanker standers that load and unload tankers failed. Port buildings were also damaged.

According to the State Oil Company, Ukrainian drone attacks on refineries in Russia reduced the volume of oil product processing by 20%.

Bloomberg reported that in October 2025, Russian oil exports fell to their lowest level since the start of the full-scale invasion, due to a combination of Western sanctions and Ukrainian attacks.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.