News

Reuters: Tuapse Port suspends fuel exports after Ukrainian drone attack

Author:
Oleksandr Bulin
Date:

The Russian Black Sea port of Tuapse has suspended fuel exports and a local refinery has stopped processing crude oil following a Ukrainian drone attack on November 2.

Reuters reports this, citing two sources and LSEG ship tracking data.

The Tuapse Refinery, owned by Rosneft and exporting most of its products, stopped processing on November 3 due to damage to port infrastructure.

According to LSEG, three tankers were moored at the port at the time of the attack, loading crude oil, diesel fuel and fuel oil. As of November 5, all vessels had been diverted from their berths and anchored near the port.

1 2

The plant has a capacity of 240 000 barrels of oil per day. It produces crude oil, fuel oil, vacuum gas oil and high-sulfur diesel fuel, and supplies products mainly to China, Malaysia, Singapore and Turkey.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.