GUR: Ukrainian drone strikes on refineries in Russia reduced oil product processing volumes by 20%

Due to Ukrainian attacks on strategic facilities of the Russian defense-industrial complex, the volume of oil product processing in the Russian Federation has significantly decreased.

This was stated by the representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate (known as GUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Andriy Yusov.

"The key indicator is how many Ukrainian drones reach their targets and cause damage. According to various estimates, the reduction in oil product processing in the Russian Federation is from 18 to 20% — these are extremely large figures," Yusov noted.

He added that the Russians are trying to protect their military-industrial and fuel and energy complexes, so they are trying to combine outdated Soviet air defense systems with modern equipment.

“These are both the outdated S-300s and the newer S-400s, as well as the so-called newest S-350 Vityaz system,” explained a representative of the GUR.

According to him, the occupiers are deploying air defense systems in all major cities of the Russian Federation and around strategically important facilities. Despite this, Ukraine continues to inflict devastating blows on strategically important facilities of the Russian defense industry almost daily.

In particular, on October 23, the Ryazan Oil Refinery stopped its primary crude oil distillation unit after a Ukrainian drone attack. It is the fourth largest refinery in Russia.

