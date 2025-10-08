Ukrainian Ambassador to Poland — Ukraine does not interfere in the legal case regarding the sabotage of “Nord Stream”

Ukrainian Ambassador to Poland Vasyl Bodnar stated that Ukraine is not interfering in the Polish court case against Volodymyr Zh. Germany accuses him of undermining “Nord Stream” and demands his extradition.

The ambassador stated this in an interview with the Polish media outlet RMF 24.

Bodnar commented on the words of Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, who stated the day before that the prosecution or extradition of Ukrainian Volodymyr Zh. to Germany "is not in the interests of Poland".

"It is in our interest to protect our citizens, and everything depends on the rule of law. We do not interfere, this is a judicial matter. We can only demonstrate how to protect ourselves," the ambassador said.

He emphasized that as ambassador he would protect every citizen of Ukraine.

Volodymyr Zh. was detained in Poland on September 30. According to the German investigation, he is a diving instructor and in September 2022 went to the Baltic Sea on a yacht from “Rostock”, after which he went underwater and installed explosive charges on an underwater pipeline. He was arrested on October 1.