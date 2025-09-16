The Verkhovna Rada channel resumes broadcasting of parliamentary sessions

On September 16, the Verkhovna Rada resumed live broadcasts of its meetings — they are broadcast on the parliamentary TV channel "Rada".

Broadcasting of the Rada sessions was stopped with the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion. Journalists also did not have access to work in the Verkhovna Rada building — they were allowed in again in May 2024.

And in January 2025, the broadcast of meetings of the Rada committees was resumed, but not of the parliament itself.

On July 28, civil society organizations and media appealed to the parliament with a demand to resume online broadcasting of plenary sessions on the Rada TV channel and publish the agenda in advance.

Resolution No. 1963027 was introduced to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine on July 29, which provides for the return of live broadcasts of meetings. The Rada will again be an open platform for Ukrainians as soon as “the security situation disappears,” said Parliament Speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk afterward.

The only time a live broadcast of a session of the Verkhovna Rada after the start of the full-scale invasion was held was on July 31, the day the parliament voted to restore the independence of SAPO and NABU.

