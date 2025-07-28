The public and the media call on the Verkhovna Rada to resume online broadcasts of meetings

Civil society organizations and media have appealed to the parliament to resume online broadcasting of plenary sessions on the Rada TV channel and publish the agenda in advance.

The corresponding statement was published on the website of the public movement "CHESNO".

In particular, the public demands that this be done starting from the next meeting, during which an important bill on the restoration of the independence of NABU and SAPO is planned to be considered. According to the authors of the statement, the transparency of the work of the parliament is not only an internal issue, but also the key to maintaining international trust.

"These decisions are of fundamental importance for anti-corruption reform, international trust in Ukraine, and European integration. That is why society should be able to see in real time how peopleʼs deputies vote and what position they voice publicly," the appeal states.

The authors of the statement warn that the lack of coverage of the work of parliament only deepens the crisis of public trust in the government.

"We live in conditions of great distrust and social tension. Transparency in decision-making is not a formality, but the basis of trust in parliament. Secrecy only increases suspicions of behind-the-scenes agreements and discredits institutions," the appeal states.

In conclusion, the authors of the statement voiced a specific demand to the Verkhovna Rada: "We demand: immediately resume online broadcasts of plenary sessions of the Verkhovna Rada — starting with the next one."

The statement was signed by, among others:

Public organizations: Detector Media, Transparency International Ukraine, Anti-Corruption Headquarters, Institute of Mass Information, Anti-Corruption Center "BORDER";

Media: Bihus.Info, Suspilne, Ukrainian Truth, Graty, Espresso and others.

What do the MPs say?

Some MPs also speak about the importance of resuming online broadcasts of plenary sessions of the Verkhovna Rada. For example, an MP from the “Servant of the People” party Roman Hryshchuk believes that the session to be held on July 31 is "a great opportunity to resume live broadcasts of sessions".

In turn, a deputy from the “European Solidarity” party Iryna Herashchenko calls for the Verkhovna Rada channel to be returned to its functionality in order to ensure full and equal coverage of the work of the Verkhovna Rada.

Broadcasting of the Verkhovna Rada sessions was stopped with the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion. Journalists also had no access to work in the Verkhovna Rada building — they were allowed to do so again in May 2024.

And in January 2025, the broadcast of meetings of the Verkhovna Rada committees was resumed, but not of the parliament itself.

Author: Artemii Medvedok

