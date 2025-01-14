The Verkhovna Rada supported the bill that opens the broadcasts of parliamentary committees

On January 14, the Verkhovna Rada supported in the second reading Bill No. 11321, which opens broadcasts of Rada committees.

This was reported by MP from “Voice” Yaroslav Zheleznyak and from “European Solidarity” Iryna Herashchenko.

Journalists and the public will be able to attend meetings held via video conference and open events.

They are also introducing advance notification of the agenda of such meetings — at least 24 hours before the meeting.

In addition, the document allows journalists and media workers to move freely during the curfew within the framework of their professional activities. This applies to media accredited by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Broadcasting of committee meetings, as well as the Rada itself, was stopped with the start of the full-scale Russian invasion. Journalists also had no access to work in the Verkhovna Rada building — they were allowed to again in May 2024.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.