Journalists will be allowed into the Verkhovna Rada again — Stefanchuk signed the order

The Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk signed an order on the admission of journalists to the parliament under martial law.

This was reported by the press service of the Apparatus of the Verkhovna Rada.

The order signed by Stefanchuk approves the provision "On accreditation of the media under the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine of the ninth convocation for the period of martial law in Ukraine."

Yesterday, May 7, Stefanchuk and the head of the Verkhovna Radaʼs Apparatus Vyyacheslav Shtuchnyi met with journalists and informed them about the specifics of the mediaʼs work in the Verkhovna Radaʼs press center, in particular, regarding actions during the announcement of an air alert.

The Verkhovna Radaʼs office emphasized that the necessary conditions have been created for media representatives: equipped workplaces, a place for briefings, recording interviews, broadcasting meetings, etc.

Stefanchuk added that due to security requirements, the maximum number of journalists in the press center is up to 30 people.