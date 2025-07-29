The Verkhovna Rada registered a resolution on the return of live broadcasts of parliamentary sessions

A resolution has been submitted to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, which provides for the return of live broadcasts of plenary sessions of the parliament.

This was reported by the head of the Councilʼs Committee on Freedom of Speech Yaroslav Yurchyshyn.

The initiative was registered under No. 1963027. Yurchyshyn stated that domestic politics lacked transparency and called for “not to hide behind war” in these issues. Resolution No. 1963027 requires that the Verkhovna Rada meetings be broadcast in real time on the Rada TV channel and YouTube channel.

"An exception to delayed broadcasts or stopping the recording may be air alerts in Kyiv or warnings of danger from our special services," added Yaroslav Yurchyshyn and urged colleagues to support the motion.

On July 28, public organizations and media appealed to the parliament with a demand to resume online broadcasting of plenary sessions on the Rada TV channel and publish the agenda in advance. As of 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 29, there were almost a hundred signatories.

What do the MPs say?

Some MPs are talking about the importance of resuming online broadcasts of plenary sessions of the Rada. For example, an MP from the “Servant of the People” party Roman Hryshchuk believes that the session to be held on July 31 is “a great opportunity to resume live broadcasts of sessions”.

In turn, Iryna Herashchenko, a deputy from the European Solidarity party, calls for the Rada channel to be returned to its functionality in order to ensure full and equal coverage of the work of the Verkhovna Rada.

Broadcasting of the Rada sessions was stopped with the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion. Journalists also had no access to work in the Verkhovna Rada building — they were allowed to do so again in May 2024.

And in January 2025, the broadcast of meetings of the Rada committees was resumed, but not of the parliament itself.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.