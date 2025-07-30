The Verkhovna Rada Speaker Stefanchuk explained why parliamentary sessions are not broadcast live

The Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk explained why the meetings of the Ukrainian parliament are not broadcast in real time.

This was discussed in his interview with the Rada TV channel.

The politician recalled that the MPs decided to stop broadcasting after the start of a full-scale war in 2022 for security reasons.

"No matter how one feels about the parliament, about individual MPs, this is an institution that sometimes makes decisions that no one else can make," said Stefanchuk.

It was then decided that the video of the meeting would be published in the public domain one hour after it ended.

"This is not a decision of the chairman, not a decision of the presidium, this is a resolution of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine. I think this is a question for those who violate this [rule]. I will say it again: in the Ukrainian parliament we always ensure and have ensured openness, but in balance with security," said Ruslan Stefanchuk.

He also emphasized that journalists have access to the Verkhovna Rada and cover events within its walls: "The question is why some deputies do not use this opportunity [to communicate with media representatives] [...] Some tell us that we need to open up more, but they themselves do not attend [parliamentary sessions]."

The Verkhovna Rada will again be an open platform for Ukrainians as soon as "the security situation disappears," says Stefanchuk.

Resumption of online broadcasts from the Verkhovna Rada

Some MPs are talking about the importance of resuming online broadcasts of plenary sessions of the Rada. For example, Roman Hryshchuk, a MP from the “Servant of the People” party, believes that the session to be held on July 31 is “a great opportunity to resume live broadcasts of sessions”.

In turn, Iryna Herashchenko, an MP from the “European Solidarity” party, calls for the Rada channel to be returned to its functionality in order to ensure full and equal coverage of the work of the Verkhovna Rada.

Broadcasting of the Rada sessions was stopped with the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion. Journalists also had no access to work in the Verkhovna Rada building — they were allowed to do so again in May 2024.

And in January 2025, the broadcast of meetings of the Rada committees was resumed, but not of the parliament itself.

On July 28, public organizations and media appealed to the parliament with a demand to resume online broadcasting of plenary sessions on the Rada TV channel and publish the agenda in advance. There are already almost a hundred signatories.

On Tuesday, July 29, Resolution No. 1963027 was submitted to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, which provides for the return of live broadcasts of meetings.

