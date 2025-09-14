Denmark will ignore over 20 legal regulations to build a fuel plant for “Flamingo” missiles

Ukrainian company “Fire Point”, which produces drones and long-range cruise missiles "Flamingo", intends to build a plant that will be able to produce solid rocket fuel near the Danish air base "Skridstrup".
To implement the project, the Danish government will ignore more than 20 laws and regulations in order to build a Ukrainian plant for the production of solid rocket fuel.
This is reported by the Danish public broadcaster DR.
The new law gives the Danish government broad powers to repeal other laws, regulations and citizensʼ right to file complaints. The Troels Lund Act, named after the Minister of Defense, allows the government to quickly implement construction and operational projects that are important for national defense or in times of emergency. It will be in effect until the end of 2028.
The law will allow the government to deviate from other legislation if it deems it necessary. If the “Fire Point” plant is built, environmental, planning and conservation laws could be ignored. The new law also allows the expropriation of private property if necessary for the project.
Among other things, “Fire Point” will be temporarily exempt from the Major Accident Hazard Regulation. This means that the manufacturer is temporarily exempt from the rules adopted to prevent major accidents.
Many in Denmark are concerned that the government is going too far in ignoring the restrictions. The Danish Business Authority notes that the rapid construction of the plant requires exceptions to certain rules. However, “Fire Point” must “over time” meet all the usual requirements for this type of business.
Previously, Danish media outlet TV 2 wrote that “Fire Point” plans to open production near “Skridstrup” Air Base as early as December 2025. This is the first time a Ukrainian defense enterprise will be located in Denmark.
What is known about the “Flamingo” missile?
On August 17, Ukrainian photojournalist Yefrem Lukatsky, who works with the Associated Press, shared a photo of a Ukrainian “Flamingo” missile, which he said has a range of over 3 000 km.
He noted that he photographed the “Flamingo” in the workshop of one of the leading defense companies in Ukraine “Fire Point” on August 14. According to the journalist, these missiles have been launched into mass production.
Later, the Defense Express media wrote that the picture most likely shows the FP-5 cruise missile, which has already been publicly demonstrated and its tactical and technical characteristics declared. Back in early February 2025, this missile was shown by the Milanion Group at the IDEX-2025 exhibition held in the UAE.
According to experts, given the published characteristics of the “Flamingo” and FP-5, as well as the appearance of both — large missiles with a fixed straight wing and an engine located above the fuselage — there is no alternative to the published novelty in the world.
Ukrainian Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal confirmed on August 18 that Ukraine has launched production of the “Flamingo” long-range missile. ZN.UA published a video that allegedly shows the launch of the “Flamingo” missile, first during tests and then in combat conditions, against targets in the Russian Federation.
Later, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that mass production of the “Flamingo” missile should begin in Ukraine in late 2025 and early 2026.
