Denmark will ignore over 20 legal regulations to build a fuel plant for “Flamingo” missiles

Ukrainian company “Fire Point”, which produces drones and long-range cruise missiles "Flamingo", intends to build a plant that will be able to produce solid rocket fuel near the Danish air base "Skridstrup".

To implement the project, the Danish government will ignore more than 20 laws and regulations in order to build a Ukrainian plant for the production of solid rocket fuel.

This is reported by the Danish public broadcaster DR.

The new law gives the Danish government broad powers to repeal other laws, regulations and citizensʼ right to file complaints. The Troels Lund Act, named after the Minister of Defense, allows the government to quickly implement construction and operational projects that are important for national defense or in times of emergency. It will be in effect until the end of 2028.

The law will allow the government to deviate from other legislation if it deems it necessary. If the “Fire Point” plant is built, environmental, planning and conservation laws could be ignored. The new law also allows the expropriation of private property if necessary for the project.

Among other things, “Fire Point” will be temporarily exempt from the Major Accident Hazard Regulation. This means that the manufacturer is temporarily exempt from the rules adopted to prevent major accidents.

Many in Denmark are concerned that the government is going too far in ignoring the restrictions. The Danish Business Authority notes that the rapid construction of the plant requires exceptions to certain rules. However, “Fire Point” must “over time” meet all the usual requirements for this type of business.

Previously, Danish media outlet TV 2 wrote that “Fire Point” plans to open production near “Skridstrup” Air Base as early as December 2025. This is the first time a Ukrainian defense enterprise will be located in Denmark.