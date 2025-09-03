“Flamingo” manufacturing company to produce missile fuel in Denmark

Ukrainian defense company “Fire Point”, the developer of the “Flamingo” missile, will open a production facility in Denmark to produce fuel for long-range missiles.

This was reported by the Danish government, Reuters reports.

The production will be located near “Skydstrup” Air Base, where Denmarkʼs F-16 fighter fleet is based.

"This is helping Ukraine in its fight for security, its own independence and, no less importantly, its ability to live in peace," Danish Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen told reporters.

According to Danish media outlet TV 2, Fire Point plans to have production near the airbase as early as December 2025. This is the first time a Ukrainian defense enterprise will be located in Denmark.

What is known about the “Flamingo” missile?

On August 17, Ukrainian photojournalist Yefrem Lukatsky, who works with the Associated Press, shared a photo of a Ukrainian Flamingo missile, which he said has a range of over 3 000 km.

He noted that he photographed the Flamingo in the workshop of one of the leading defense companies in Ukraine “Fire Point”, on August 14. According to the journalist, these missiles have been launched into mass production.

Later, the Defense Express media wrote that the picture most likely shows the FP-5 cruise missile, which has already been publicly demonstrated and its tactical and technical characteristics reported. Back in early February 2025, this missile was shown by the “Milanion” Group at the IDEX-2025 exhibition held in the UAE.

According to experts, given the published characteristics of the “Flamingo” and FP-5, as well as the appearance of both — large missiles with a fixed straight wing and an engine located above the fuselage — there is no alternative to the published novelty in the world.

Ukrainian Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal confirmed on August 18 that Ukraine has launched production of the Flamingo long-range missile. ZN.UA published a video that allegedly shows the launch of the Flamingo missile, first during tests and then in combat conditions, against targets in the Russian Federation.

Later, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that mass production of the “Flamingo” missile should begin in Ukraine in late 2025 and early 2026.

