The Minister of Defense confirmed the launch of production of the Flamingo long-range missile in Ukraine. The media showed it in operation

Ukrainian Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal confirmed that Ukraine has launched the production of the “Flamingo” long-range missile.

He confirmed the information during the presentation of the governmentʼs action program.

"Yesterday everyone saw... this is a very powerful weapon, long-range, and it exists. These are the key details. We will find out the rest when the right moment comes," Shmyhal said.

The ZN.UA publication published a video that allegedly shows the launch of the “Flamingo” missile, first during tests and then in combat conditions, against targets in the territory of the Russian Federation.

What is known about the “Flamingo” missile?

The day before, on August 17, Ukrainian photojournalist Yefrem Lukatsky, who works with the Associated Press, shared a photo of a Ukrainian “Flamingo” missile, which, according to him, has a range of over 3 000 km.

He noted that he photographed the “Flamingo” in the workshop of one of the leading defense companies in Ukraine “Fire Point” on August 14. According to the journalist, these missiles have been launched into mass production.

Later, the Defense Express media wrote that the picture most likely shows the FP-5 cruise missile, which has already been publicly demonstrated and its tactical and technical characteristics announced. Back in early February 2025, this missile was shown by the Milanion Group at the IDEX-2025 exhibition held in the UAE.

The public specifications of the FP-5 missile are as follows:

range: 3000 km;

time in the air: over 4 hours;

maximum speed: 950 kmph;

cruising speed: 850-900 kmph;

wingspan: 6 meters;

maximum take-off weight: 6 tons;

warhead weight: 1 ton.

According to experts, given the published characteristics of the “Flamingo” and FP-5, as well as the appearance of both — large missiles with a fixed straight wing and an engine located above the fuselage — there is no alternative to the published new product in the world.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.