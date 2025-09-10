Debris from 16 Russian drones found in Poland

The wreckage of 16 drones has already been found in Poland after a night raid by Russia.

This is reported by the Polish media RMF 24.

One of the drones fell on the territory of the Territorial Defense Forces unit in the settlement of Nowe Miasto nad Pylyceu, near Warsaw. According to media reports, the “Gerbera” simulator drone fell here, but it did not cause any damage.

The Polish Ministry of Internal Affairs reported on another drone crash location on the evening of September 10. This is the city of Czyzów in Busk County (Świętokrzyskie Voivodeship). In the same voivodeship, drones were also found crashed in a field in Sobutka and Smyków.

Drone debris was also found in the village of Bychawka Tretya near Lublin. There, the roof of a farm building was damaged by the droneʼs fall.

In general, drones were found in the Lublin, Łódź, Warmian-Masurian, Masovian, and Świętokrzyskie voivodeships.