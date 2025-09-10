Debris from 16 Russian drones found in Poland

The wreckage of 16 drones has already been found in Poland after a night raid by Russia.
This is reported by the Polish media RMF 24.
One of the drones fell on the territory of the Territorial Defense Forces unit in the settlement of Nowe Miasto nad Pylyceu, near Warsaw. According to media reports, the “Gerbera” simulator drone fell here, but it did not cause any damage.
The Polish Ministry of Internal Affairs reported on another drone crash location on the evening of September 10. This is the city of Czyzów in Busk County (Świętokrzyskie Voivodeship). In the same voivodeship, drones were also found crashed in a field in Sobutka and Smyków.
Drone debris was also found in the village of Bychawka Tretya near Lublin. There, the roof of a farm building was damaged by the droneʼs fall.
In general, drones were found in the Lublin, Łódź, Warmian-Masurian, Masovian, and Świętokrzyskie voivodeships.
Russian drones shot down over Poland for the first time
During Russiaʼs attack on Ukraine on the night of September 10, drones flew into Poland — weapons from aircraft were used against them. This is the first time that Polish aviation has shot down drones that violated the countryʼs airspace.
According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, at least 8 UAVs crossed the state border of Ukraine towards Poland.
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that Polish airspace had been violated at least 19 times. For the first time, the drones flew not from Ukraine, "due to mistakes or minor Russian provocations", but from the territory of Belarus. Polish authorities called the incident "an act of aggression".
Polish publication Polsat News writes that in Wyryki (Lublin Voivodeship) debris from one of the drones hit a residential building and damaged the roof of the building and a car. No people were injured.
Polish Interior Ministry spokeswoman Karolina Galecka says that as of 11:00 AM, wreckage of seven drones and missiles of "unknown origin" have already been found.
Reuters, citing a NATO source, wrote that the Alliance does not consider the drone incursion into Polish territory as an attack.
The Russian drone incursion into Poland has prompted NATO to invoke Article 4 of the North Atlantic Treaty. This article states that NATO member states may initiate consultations when they believe that the territorial integrity, political independence, or security of any member is threatened.
