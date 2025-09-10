Reuters: NATO does not consider drones in Poland as an attack

NATO does not consider the drone incursion into Polish territory on the night of September 10th as an attack.

Reuters reports this, citing a NATO source.

According to him, preliminary data indicates that between six and ten Russian drones entered Polish airspace, and they did so intentionally.

"This is the first time that NATO aircraft have been involved in countering potential threats in allied airspace," the Reuters source noted.

He added that Patriot air defense systems stationed in the region detected the drones using radar but did not open fire on them.

The night operation involved Polish F-16 fighters, Dutch F-35s, Italian AWACS reconnaissance aircraft, and tanker aircraft shared by NATO.

During Russiaʼs attack on Ukraine on the night of September 10, drones flew into Poland — weapons from aircraft were used against them. This is the first time that Polish aviation has shot down drones that violated the countryʼs airspace. According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, at least 8 UAVs crossed the state border of Ukraine towards Poland.

Airports in Poland were closed, and the authorities called the incident an “act of aggression”. The Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces noted that Polish and allied forces recorded dozens of targets using radar — some of which could pose a threat. Some of the UAVs were shot down. They are now searching for the crash sites of the drones.

Polish publication Polsat News writes that in Wyryki (Lublin Voivodeship), debris from one of the drones hit a residential building and damaged the roof of the building and a car. No people were injured.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.