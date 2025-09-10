Debris from a Russian drone hit a residential building in Poland. What is known

In Poland, on the night of September 10, when at least 8 Russian UAVs flew into the country, debris from one of the drones hit a residential building.

This was reported by the Polish publication Polsat News, which was confirmed by the Deputy Inspector Andrzej Fiolek from the Voivodeship Police Department in Lublin.

According to the publication, it happened in Wyryki (Lublin Voivodeship). The debris damaged the roof of a building and a car parked nearby. No people were injured.

Polsat News

"There was an incident in the city of Wyryki that resulted in damage to a residential building. We donʼt know the exact details yet; we donʼt know if it was the drone itself that fell on the building and damaged the roof and ceiling, or if it was debris from the drone," said the mayor of Volodavsk County.

During Russiaʼs attack on Ukraine on the night of September 10, drones flew into Poland and were attacked by aircraft. This is the first time that Polish aircraft have shot down drones that violated the countryʼs airspace.

Airports in Poland were closed, and the authorities called the incident an “act of aggression”. The Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces noted that Polish and allied forces recorded dozens of targets using radar — some of which could pose a threat. Some of the UAVs were shot down. They are now searching for the crash sites of the drones.

