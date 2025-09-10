Russian drones in Poland: Russian ambassador will be handed a note of protest; Trump reacted to the situation

The Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs will summon a Russian representative today to present him with a note of protest over the drone attack.

This was reported to the Polish agency PAP by the spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pawel Wronski.

He added that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs does not disclose the contents of the note before it is transmitted. Currently, there is no information on the summons of the ambassador on the website of the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The US President Donald Trump has already reacted to the situation.

"Whatʼs with Russia violating Polish airspace with drones? Well, itʼs started!" he wrote.

Meanwhile, the Russian Ministry of Defense claims that the Russian army did not plan to target Polish targets.

"The maximum flight range of the Russian UAVs used during the strike and those that allegedly crossed the border with Poland does not exceed 700 km. However, we are ready to hold consultations with the Polish Ministry of Defense on this issue," they said.

Russian drones shot down over Poland for the first time

During Russiaʼs attack on Ukraine on the night of September 10, drones flew into Poland — weapons from aircraft were used against them. This is the first time that Polish aviation has shot down drones that violated the countryʼs airspace.

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, at least 8 UAVs crossed the state border of Ukraine towards Poland.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that Polish airspace had been violated at least 19 times. For the first time, the drones flew not from Ukraine, "due to mistakes or minor Russian provocations", but from the territory of Belarus. Polish authorities called the incident "an act of aggression".

Polish publication Polsat News writes that in Wyryki (Lublin Voivodeship), debris from one of the drones hit a residential building and damaged the roof of the building and a car. No people were injured.

Polsat News

Polish Interior Ministry spokeswoman Karolina Galecka says that as of 11:00 AM, wreckage of seven drones and missiles of "unknown origin" have already been found.

Reuters, citing a NATO source, wrote that the Alliance does not consider the drone incursion into Polish territory as an attack.

The Russian drone incursion into Poland has prompted NATO to invoke Article 4 of the North Atlantic Treaty. This article states that NATO member states may initiate consultations when they believe that the territorial integrity, political independence, or security of any member is threatened.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.