The Verkhovna Rada has resumed online broadcasts of parliamentary sessions

The Verkhovna Rada adopted Resolution No. 13719, which restores live broadcasts of parliamentary sessions. 266 MPs voted in favor.

The results of the vote were reported by an MP from the “Voice” Yaroslav Zheleznyak faction.

Broadcasts will resume in mid-September.

Previously, the MPs explained that the introduction of such changes would contribute to:

increasing transparency and accountability of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine;

strengthening citizensʼ trust;

implementation of international recommendations.

The peopleʼs representatives voted to resume the work of the “Rada” TV channel for online broadcasting of meetings, organization and holding of official speeches and statements by the leadership of the parliament, as well as briefings of peopleʼs deputies.

Resumption of online broadcasts from the Verkhovna Rada

Broadcasting of the Rada sessions was stopped with the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion. Journalists also did not have access to work in the Verkhovna Rada building — they were allowed in again in May 2024.

And in January 2025, the broadcast of meetings of the Verkhovna Rada committees was resumed, but not of the parliament itself.

On July 28, civil society organizations and media appealed to the parliament with a demand to resume online broadcasting of plenary sessions on the Rada TV channel and publish the agenda in advance.

Resolution No. 1963027 was introduced to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine on July 29, which provides for the return of live broadcasts of meetings. The Rada will again be an open platform for Ukrainians as soon as “the security situation disappears,” said Parliament Speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk afterward.

The first live broadcast of a session of the Verkhovna Rada after the start of the full-scale invasion was held on July 31, the day the parliament voted to restore the independence of SAPO and NABU.

