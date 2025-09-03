The Verkhovna Rada called on foreign parliaments to recognize the murder of Parubiy as part of Russiaʼs war against Ukraine

On September 3, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine adopted Resolution No. 13723 and appealed to the parliaments of other countries and international organizations to condemn the murder of former Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Andriy Parubiy as a crime in Russiaʼs war against Ukraine. In addition, the MPs call on law enforcement agencies to conduct a transparent investigation into the murder.

This was reported by an MP from the “European Solidarity” Iryna Herashchenko party.

The decision was supported by 296 MPs.

The peopleʼs representatives call on the leadership of foreign countries to recognize the murder of Andriy Parubiy as an act of political terror and part of Russiaʼs war against Ukraine.

The deputies also ask the European Commission and the parliaments of European countries to honour the memory of their colleague, as well as all the victims of the Russian-Ukrainian war, with a minute of silence.

In connection with the murder of Parubiy, the Verkhovna Rada calls on international partners to strengthen sanctions against Russia and provide Ukraine with additional military and security assistance.

The murder of Andriy Parubiy

Former Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Andriy Parubiy was killed in Lviv on August 30, 2025. The shooting occurred in the Frankivsk district of the city. As a result of the injuries received, the victim died on the spot.

At midnight on September 1, 36 hours after the murder, law enforcement officials announced that they had detained a suspect in the murder in the Khmelnytskyi region. They say that the crime was carefully prepared: the deceasedʼs travel schedule was studied, a route was laid, and an escape plan was thought out. The attacker is 52-year-old Lviv resident Mykhailo Stelnikov.

On the morning of September 1, the detainee was informed of the suspicion, and on September 2, the case was reclassified: now the attacker is suspected under Art. 112 and Part 1 of Art. 263 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. He faces life imprisonment.

On September 2, Stelnikov was sent to two-month detention without bail.

The MP of the “European Solidarity” faction Volodymyr Ariyev said that Andriy Parubiy had asked to be provided with state protection six months before the murder. The State Protection Department explained that Parubiy was not on the list of officials who are provided with state protection, while SBU and the National Police claim that the politician did not make such a request to them.

Parubiy and his family could have received state protection when the official held the position of Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine in 2016-2019. And also for one year after these powers ended.

