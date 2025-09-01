Suspect in the murder of Andriy Parubiy detained. What is known

The suspect in the murder of the MP from “European Solidarity” and former Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Andriy Parubiy has been detained.

This was reported by President Volodymyr Zelensky.

According to Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko, the alleged shooter was detained in the Khmelnytskyi region.

"There wonʼt be many details now. Iʼll just say that the crime was carefully prepared: the deceasedʼs travel schedule was studied, a route was laid, and an escape plan was thought out," he noted.

The minister said that 24 hours after the murder, law enforcement officers were already on the direct trail of the shooter, and 36 hours later, they detained him.

The murder of Andriy Parubiy

Former Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Andriy Parubiy was killed in Lviv on August 30, 2025. The shooting occurred in the Frankivsk district of Lviv. As a result of the injuries received, the victim died on the spot.

Parubiy was shot about 8 times. According to Babelʼs sources, the killer was dressed as a delivery service courier.

Who is Andriy Parubiy?

Андрій Парубій / Facebook

Andriy Parubiy was born on January 31, 1971 in Chervonohrad (Lviv region). He has been in politics since 1990, when he was elected a deputy of the Lviv Regional Council.

In 1991, together with Oleh Tyahnybok, he was one of the founders of the Social-National Party of Ukraine, renamed in 2004 into the All-Ukrainian Association "Freedom".

He has been an MP of the Verkhovna Rada since 2007. He was first elected from the “Our Ukraine — Peopleʼs Self-Defense” bloc, later from the Fatherland bloc.

After the Revolution of Dignity and the flight of Viktor Yanukovych, Andriy Parubiy was appointed Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, a position he held from February to June 2014.

In 2016, he became the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, replacing Volodymyr Groysman, who headed the government. He held this position until August 2019. In the same year, he was re-elected to the Verkhovna Rada from the “European Solidarity” party.

